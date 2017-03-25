wrestling / News

Jim Ross’ Wife Jan Saves Lives As An Organ Donor

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that his late wife Jan was an organ donor, and has already saved lives through her donations. He wrote:

He also announced that KO Night Boxing on CBS Sports Net will have a 10-bell salute in her memory tonight at 9 PM ET.

