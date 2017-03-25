Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that his late wife Jan was an organ donor, and has already saved lives through her donations. He wrote:

My wife Jan is an #OrganDonor and thus far her lungs, liver & kidneys have found recipients.

More good news coming. Join me in Orlando.. pic.twitter.com/9hm3XDhMZR — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 25, 2017

He also announced that KO Night Boxing on CBS Sports Net will have a 10-bell salute in her memory tonight at 9 PM ET.