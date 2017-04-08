UPDATE:

– PWInsider is reporting that WWE released a statement on Ranallo’s current status with the company after Ranallo removed all references to WWE on his social media channels. According to WWE, Ranallo is under contract with the company until August 12, 2017.

ORIGINAL:

– Mauro Ranallo became more active on Twitter again this week after he recently disappeared from WWE TV. As previously reported, it’s rumored that tension between JBL and Mauro Ranallo may have contributed to Ranallo taking time off from WWE. Ranallo has also reportedly been dealing with his bi-polar disorder.

In a recent tweet, Ranallo posted a quote from Buddha, saying how the truth cannot be hidden. The tweet seems to be a response to the recent rumors regarding him and JBL. JBL has also been the subject of controversy this week due to claims he stole Justin Roberts’ passport and routinely harassed and terrorized other workers in WWE. You can read more about that HERE. You can check out Ranallo’s tweet below. Also as reported before, Ranallo removed being a WWE announcer from his Twitter profile. He also commented that his next announcing gig is a Showtime Boxing event on April 22.

"Three things cannot be hidden: The sun,the moon,and the truth." -Buddha. — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017