According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sonjay Dutt is in high demand from several promotions. Dutt worked at the Performance Center and NXT this past week, handled some training and also helped produce some of the NXT live events. Ring of Honor spoke with Dutt in December about coming in, and was also interested in him doing commentary in the Steve Corino spot. Jeff Jarrett had also talked with Dutt about helping with creative in TNA. He had been working with Jarrett’s GFW, but is not under contract to the company.