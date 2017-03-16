According to Brandon Howard of Fightful.com, 80,709 was the official attendance for the WrestleMania 32 event. The information comes from the Arlington Police Department. WWE CEO Vince McMahon admitted the 101,763 number included “ushers and ticket takers and all of that”. WWE then publicly revealed that the paid attendance for WrestleMania 32 was somewhere in the range of 73,111 and 85,888, which the 80,709 fits into. WrestleMania 32’s gate of $17.3 million in ticket sales is not under dispute and is still the biggest gate in pro wrestling history.