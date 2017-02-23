wrestling / News
Various News: Mantell Confirms TNA Return, Watch Alexa Bliss on My Daughter Is A WWE Star
February 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Dutch Mantell announced on Twitter that he has returned to TNA in a “creative/advisory” role; it had been reported that this was the case, but it is the first time that Mantel had confirmed the reports…
NEWS: Finally, I can OFFICIALLY announce that I have signed with @IMPACTWRESTLING in a creative/advisory capacity. Changes underway.
— Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) February 23, 2017
– Here is the latest episode of “My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar,” featuring Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents…