According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flo Slam and the WWE have approached the UK’s Revolution Pro about putting their shows on their respective networks. Revolution Pro turned down Flo Slam based on the idea their offer wasn’t financially worthwhile to them based on where they are at now. WWE’s approach was more of a feeling out process and no offer was made. Andy Quildan, who heads Revolution, told WWE he would listen to any offer but it probably wouldn’t be possible to make a deal due to his group’s relationship with New Japan. He said that was important to him due to loyalty to New Japan, and also because the NJPW alliance allows them to present unique match-ups that can’t happen anywhere else in the world, they can bring in talent that appears for no other UK promotion.