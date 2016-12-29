wrestling / News

WWE Names Top 25 Matches of 2016 – NXT Tops the List

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted their list of top twenty-five matches of 2016. You can see it at the link. The top five are below, which all feature newer talent including the Revival and #DIY at NXT Takeover: Toronto as the #1 match of the year:

5. Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic; Aug. 10)
4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Battleground)
3. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — WWE Women’s Championship Match (Raw; July 25)
2. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
1. The Revival vs. #DIY — 2-out-of-3-Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

