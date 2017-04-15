– WWE Superstar Austin Aries celebrates his birthday today, turning 39 years old. WWE posted the following on Instagram, wishing Aries a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to a man who redefines the word #GREAT, @austinhealyaries! #HappyBirthdayAries A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

– Matt and Jeff Hardy are scheduled for WWE’s upcoming live event at the Madison Square Garden on July 7. Other Superstars advertised for the Raw event include WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Maryse, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss and WWE Raw Women’s champion Bayley. The event marks the first Raw-branded event for WWE at MSG since the new brand split.

– Here are some next week’s upcoming additions to the WWE Network:

* There will be a new WWE Ride Along on Monday at 11PM EST. The show will feature Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick along with Rich Swann and TJ Perkins

* On Friday at 3PM EST, the Network will feature the debut of the Beyond the Ring documentary Dudley Boyz: Straight Outta Dudleyville.