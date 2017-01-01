– Nikki Bella showed the following photo on her Instagram account, showing her and her boyfriend John Cena celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Happy New Year! 🍾🎉💋🍷 A photo posted by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:55pm PST

– WWE released the full Royal Rumble match video from the 2009 Royal Rumble event. You can check out the complete match in the player below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking which Superstar will have a breakout 207. Currently, Baron Corbin leads the poll with 20 percent. Big Cass came in second with 18 percent. Neville was third with 14 percent. American Alpha was fourth with 11 percent. Apollo Crews and Emma tied for fifth with nine percent. Lastly, Dana Brooke pulled in two percent.