– The following tweet was posted by PW Stream, noting WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt’s Win/Loss record in the WWE. According to the tweet, Wyatt has lost almost 70 percent of his matches for his WWE career.

– WrestlingInc.com claims that rumors of AJ Styles winning the US title from Kevin Owens at Friday’s house show at MSG due to Owens being injured are false. Owens was still in action at last night’s house show in Corpus Christi, Texas. Also, Owens has not been pulled yet from any other upcoming live events that he’s currently set for.

– WWE Shop is currently running a merchandise sale for Great Balls of Fire this weekend. Fans can save 20 percent off title belts and 40 percent on t-shirts using the promo code “FIRE” at checkout. The sale ends later tonight at 11:59PM PST.