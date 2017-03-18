– After yesterday’s report that Lio Rush had reportedly given his notice to Ring of Honor, PWInsider reports that he could be headed to NXT. The WWE has been interested in him for some time and a NXT debut could happen some time this year.

– Teddy Long was at an Adrenaline Championship Wrestling event last night. He came to the ring and made a tag team match (playa) of Robby Illuminati and Lee Brando vs Eric Chapel and Gillberg. Unfortunately, he didn’t make anyone on the card go one on one with the Undertaker.