411 on Wrestling Podcast: G1 Climax Review, WWE Hell In a Cell Preview, More

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to review the G1 Climax 30 and look ahead to NJPW’s Power Struggle card. Also, Blake previews WWE Hell in a Cell and discusses Impact Wrestling heading into Bound for Glory.

Intro

*1:21 – Kota Ibushi winning the G1

*5:09 – What to make of SANADA’s performance

*7:16 – The storyline direction for Okada during and after the G1

*10:24 – Will Ospreay’s new character

*13:21 – How Shingo and Taichi were two of the unheralded MVPs

*16:52 – What’s next for Jay White and Bullet Club

*19:21 – The top matches of the G1

*22:46 – Future possibilities for Hiroshi Tanahashi and NJPW’s taping format

*25:57 – Most surprising and disappointing things from this G1

*32:48 – WWE Hell in a Cell preview

*43:03 – Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory card

