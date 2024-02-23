Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas and tomorrow morning, WWE heads to Perth for the next stop on their Road to WrestleMania. The company has a lot of momentum heading into the show right now and we’ll be having a very unusual timeslot for the PPV, so it’ll be interesting to see how many people watch it live. Either way, the storylines heading into WrestleMania have a lot of momentum going and we’ll see if WWE can continue that with their trip down under. We only have five matches booked for the card so let’s just get right into it, shall we?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kabuki Warriors vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Announced during Thursday night’s Elimination Chamber press event, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell are getting the “put the hometown hero on the card” slot courtesy of Hartwell as they take on Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. And you know what? Good for them. I’ve been a fan of LeRae and Hartwell for a long time and it’s nice to see them get a PPV title match, even if its on the Kickoff Show and even if it’s only to pop the crowd. I have no doubt that they’ll out on an enjoyable little bout with Asuka and Sane in order to warm up the crowd and get things going. And honestly, that’s what this is here for.

Does that mean there’s zero chance of the challengers winning? No, not exactly. There is the distinct potential that Bayley somehow gets involved in this match to get revenge on Damage CTRL on her way to her match with IYO SKY at WrestleMania, and I wouldn’t put it past WWE to do a title switch in order to have at least one on the show. All that said, I’m still leaning toward a Kabuki Warriors retention because it’s the easy money bet. For LeRae and Hartwell, this is there chance to have a Zelina Vega-style moment where perhaps they can deliver and distinctly elevate their position in the women’s tag division. I would not at all mind seeing The Way get the major upset win; I just don’t think it’s likely and that’s okay.

WINNER: Kabuki Warriors (STILL WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Finn Bálor & Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Speaking of unlikely wins… look, I’m as happy as anyone at seeing the success that Pete Dunne (who is thankfully no longer Butch) and Tyler Bate are having in WWE. They’ve always been a great tag team and they’re doing fine work since reuniting on Smackdown. But they aren’t the team to derail the Judgment Day’s tag title run, at least not now. Finn Balor and Damian Priest don’t have clear plans for WrestleMania right now and unless there’s something greater for them in the works, I can’t imagine that their plans won’t involve the Tag Team Championships. And while I like New Catch Republic a lot, they don’t seem like the team to carry the titles into WrestleMania.

But in the meantime, we are getting a fun match out of their holding pattern here. Both teams can obviously go and their different styles should make for a good time in the ring. I don’t think anyone would argue that Balor and Priest’s Tag Title run has been the most thrilling in recent memory but their run has been a great tool to keep Judgment Day atop the card, a position that is extremely unlikely to change heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WINNER: The Judgment Day (STILL Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Okay, no disrespect to Nia Jax here. But has there been an easier prediction for a WWE PPV match in recent memory than this one? Rhea Ripley is the conquering hero for this PPV and is strolling into Perth on a truly dominant reign as Women’s World Champion. Her momentum is pretty much unstoppable and she’s clearly set for a feud with the winner of the women’s Chamber match (more on that in a second). Meanwhile, Nia Jax is… also in this match. Again, this is no shade toward Jax, who I’m not exactly a fan of but have to admit that she’s improved since her first run in WWE. It’s simply that she’s obviously here just to provide Ripley with the traditional throwaway title defense before her marquee match at WrestleMania 40.

All that said, while the match quality here may not be a sure thing considering Jax’s limitations, it will at least be a heat magnet thanks to Ripley’s being incredibly over in Australia. WWE has done a decent enough job of building this feud via Jax’s attacks on the champion, so there is a bit of a story here that they can play on and it smartly utilizes Ripley’s popularity in the country to position her as the babyface in this bout. Ripley will obviously pick up the win to retain her title and move onto defend at WrestleMania, unless Triple H somehow completely loses his mind at some point between now and — well, a few hours from now.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley (STILL WWE Women’s World Champion)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Much like the Royal Rumble matches from last month, the Elimination Chamber matches are easier to predict by narrowing down options to the obvious potential winners. The winner here is going to go on and face Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and right off the bat we can eliminate some options. I like all the women in this match, but Tiffany Stratton just got to the main roster and both Raquel Rodriguez & Naomi just returned; they don’t have any real heat with Ripley at the moment for a WrestleMania match and they’re not winning. Liv Morgan also just returned but does have some heat with Ripley, who wrote her off of WWE TV for her injury. Still, it seems a little early to go into that feud, especially when there is a bigger name one built for Philadelphia.

That brings us down to the two real possibilities here in Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair — and frankly, it isn’t even particularly close between those two. Belair is always a threat to go to a big match at ‘Mania, and WWE could build off the fact that Belair is undefeated in WrestleMania matches while Mami is on her dominant run. But WWE has already been showing their hand on this pretty strongly. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley is a major match for the women’s division that needs to happen, and putting it on the biggest possible stage is an obvious choice. We have a nice mix of talent in here that will be able to use the Chamber structure fairly well; expect some wild stuff from Morgan and Naomi, while Stratton has a chance to prove herself in a major match and Raquel and Bianca can be the power wrestlers here. In the end though, The Man is coming through with the win so she can go on to face Ripley for the title.

WINNER: Becky Lynch

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs.

LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Much like the women’s match, the men’s Chamber match is pretty easy to predict based on who isn’t winning. Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens are all great competitors who could deliver in a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but there’s no clear storyline direction for them. Logan Paul and Randy Orton at least have a little story setup for themselves to win here. Paul vs. Rollins would be a redo of their WrestleMania 39 match, and there is a storyline that can be built into that. And Orton is simply always a threat to win and get a top match at WrestleMania based on his name value and ability to work well with pretty much anyone; having him come back from near-retirement to compete in a World Heavyweight Championship match is the kind of story WWE loves to do.

But in truth, much like the Women’s Chamber match the picture has been clear here for a while. Drew McIntyre is on fire in his heel run, getting strong heat in his mocking of CM Punk and his other social media posts. He’s been angling for a match with Rollins for a while now and WWE is clearly going in that direction. Like the women’s match this has a number of different styles that will bounce off each other well, and a number of these guys have history that they can play off. The match itself should be a lot of fun but in the end, it’s not hard to guess who’s going home with the win.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre

And that’s all we have for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber! I imagine the matches we have is what we’ll get considering the taped Smackdown tonight, and that’s fine because it’s a solid if predictable card and the big appeals here are the Australia setting and making the matches for WrestleMania official. Thank you as always for reading and remember that we will have live coverage of the show courtesy of Theo Sambus at the crack of dawn, right here on 411mania.com. I have to go, but you all should go to sleep so you can get up for the PPV. Right, CM Punk?