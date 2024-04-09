411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ilja Dragunov and Jade Cargill Discuss Their Raw Debuts

-I sent out a tweet after Rollins/Drew/Punk/Priest went down yesterday and then again after Cody/Rody that simply read, “I Love Pro-Wrestling.” Yesterday’s Mania was amazing and that Avengers ending was everything I wanted. Roman losing and Cody winning felt earned and a massive moment that I will never forget. Now though we begin the long road to next year’s Mania (still didn’t announce where yet, but I assume the rumor of Minnesota is true) with RAW after Mania. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Cody Rhodes soaking in the love from the crowd to open the show, but here’s The Rock. They cut to Rock telling Cody that their story has just begun. Cody: “Boss, that means, I’m your Champion.” Rock then hands Cody something and tells Cody he knows what it is without opening his hand. Rock: “Don’t you ever break my heart again.” INTRIGUE! That was kind of weird, but I am sure they will pay that off down the line.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. Sam won’t take a guess what Rock handed, but he knows it penetrated his psyche. All I could think during that opening segment was the crowd needed to quit booing Rock, so he could cut his promo and get on with the show. You don’t need to ask Rock twice to soak in and milk the crowd.

-To the video as Ilja Dragunov made his RAW debut with a win over NAKAMURA! I think it would be a cool tradition to have the NXT World and Woman’s Champion pop up on the RAW after Mania every year.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Ilja and she asks him what’s next. He says he is beaten up and very sore, but he is looking out for his next fight. He wants the next challenge to show the people that his heart is burning.

-Sam Roberts throws out the idea of GUNTHER and Ilja facing off on the main roster. Yes, we need that in our lives!

-Alpha Academy and Jade Cargill still to come!

-NXT is Live tomorrow to kick off their new year post Stand and Deliver.

-WWE is dropping a backstage look at what lead to this year’s Mania Main Events. It seems it will be a YouTube thing and I will have a recap/review on Wednesday.

-To the video as Sami Zayn and Chad Gable get a win over Kaiser and Vinci.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Chad Gable and the rest of Alpha Academy. Gable gets Sami for the IC Title next week in Montreal. Gable knows all of Sami’s weaknesses and doesn’t want blamed when the entire city of Montreal and country of Canada are weeping next week. Would be no different than Canadians watching The Stanley Cup Playoffs! I kid, but seriously, Let’s Go Pens!

-To the video as John Cena gets in his yearly match by showing up in the middle of a match to become the third man for Truth and Miz against Judgment Day. Great weekend for Truth as he becomes a Tag Champion at Mania and gets to team with his childhood hero, John Cena. You Can’t See Awesome Truth gets the win!

-Next week on RAW it will be Andrade vs. Prison Dom! Roberts talks too long and they play music to get him moving.

-Cody Rhodes and Bayley will be on SmackDown this Friday! Well, good thing there is a draft coming as SmackDown needs a Champion.

-To the video as Chelsea Green gets destroyed by Jade Cargill. Chelsea is amazing and Jade looks like a star!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Jade Cargill and Cathy wants to know what’s next. Jade says she is taking over the entire division and anyone who steps up is going to get stepped on.

-To the video as we had a BANGER in the our Main Event with Drew vs. Jimmy vs. Ricochet vs. Bronson to determine our #1 contender to Damian Priest. That 450 by Ricochet was insane and I appreciated him looking at Sam and saying, “I’m sorry.” Jey gets the win thanks to CM Punk popping up from under the ring and grabbing Drew’s leg to prevent The Claymore. Pissed off and losing his mind Drew is the best and this will only help that.

-Megan and Sam discuss Jey Uso as the new #1 contender. Roberts says YEET a bunch! Yep.

-The next Draft is April 26 on SmackDown and April 29 on RAW. Makes sense as the NFL Draft is around the same time. SYNERGY!

Thanks for reading!