– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre saw fit to make fun of CM Punk again on social media in response to a new video from WWE. In the video, CM Punk goes up to sign some kids’ poster that says, “CM Poop” on it. McIntyre noted on his X account, “You’re hurt, you’re old, and you get bullied by children.” You can view his response to the video below:

You're hurt, you're old, and you get bullied by children https://t.co/36T5n2j7iB — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 30, 2024

– WWE Superstar R-Truth shared a photo of himself and IShowSpeed from last night at Raw. However, R-Truth referred to him as KSI instead. He wrote on his X account, “Met @KSI last night at Monday night Raw in Kansas City Missouri, cool AF! Be on the Look out for a collab🙌🏿🔥” You can view the photo he shared here: