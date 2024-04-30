NJPW Announces They’ve Lost Data To New Japan Club

NJPW disclosed today that they have lost data to New Japan Club. New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following:

Notice and apology regarding personal information

We have recently announced that “Team NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling Official Fan Club)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Fan Club”) provided by New Japan Pro Wrestling Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) will be a fan club. An accident (hereinafter referred to as the “accident”) occurred in which a USB memory with an encrypted security function (hereinafter referred to as the “USB memory”) that stored personal information about members of the company was lost. . As of now, the USB memory in question has not been discovered, but we have not confirmed any secondary damage such as unauthorized use of the personal information.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern we have caused our members.

1. Personal information that may be leaked

Membership information of members (membership number, name, date of birth, age, gender, membership type, and membership expiration date) 32,775 people

*Includes membership information of members who have withdrawn.

*This USB memory does not contain contact information such as the member’s address, phone number, or email address, or payment information such as credit card information.

*This USB memory is equipped with advanced encryption security features, and at this time, we have not confirmed that the above personal information has been used illegally by a third party or that there has been any secondary damage.

2. Background to the Accident On

April 22nd,

while preparing for a photo session exclusively for fan club members at the Korakuen Hall convention, it was discovered that the USB memory had been lost. We searched the location where the USB memory was used, but were unable to find it, so on April 25th, we filed a lost item report with the police and requested a search. Also, on the same day, we made a report to the Personal Information Protection Commission and the Broadcast Security Center (SARC), the Privacy Mark review organization.

3. Regarding the implementation status of our response to members, we

will be sending individual notifications to members who may have been subject to this incident and whose contact information we have. . However, if the contact information provided to us is different from the member’s current contact information, we apologize for the inconvenience, but there is a possibility that the notification will not arrive.

4. Cause of this incident and measures to prevent recurrence

We are implementing a method at each event venue where members’ IC chip-containing membership cards are read on authentication terminals for authentication at fan club-only photo sessions, etc. At that time, the member information on the authentication terminal was updated by reading the USB memory containing the latest member information. Therefore, the USB memory may be taken out to photo shoots and other venues, and it is thought that the USB memory may have been lost in the process.

For the time being, we will only be verifying membership cards, paid admission tickets, and ID cards for fan club photo sessions, and we are considering transitioning to a new authentication system that does not use USB memory in the future. In addition, we will minimize the amount of personal information taken outside the company, and we will ensure that any recording media that is taken out is thoroughly managed.

Although our company has been managing the handling of personal information, we take this situation seriously and sincerely regret it. In the future, we will thoroughly educate our employees about the handling of personal information through employee training, and we will make company-wide efforts to handle personal information even more strictly and work to prevent recurrence. We would like to once again apologize for the inconvenience caused to our members. We apologize for the inconvenience.

■Contact information regarding this matter

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact us below.

Email address: [email protected]