wrestling / News
The F.B.I. Set for Action on TNA Countdown to Under Siege
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced today that The F.B.I. (Guido, Zack Clyaton, and Ray Jaz) will be competing on the Countdown to Under Siege next month. Their opponents for the show will be revealed later on.
The TNA Countdown to Under Siege will sream for free on TNA+ and all TNA digital platforms. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 3. The countdown show will start at 7:30 pm EST.
BREAKING: The F.B.I returns to TNA Wrestling on the #CountdownToUnderSiege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30 PM ET on TNA+ and all TNA digital platforms! @nunzio_guido @zackclayton @RealRayJaz
Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/xvMruV1fwc pic.twitter.com/nck6otyP14
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Sent Him A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After WWE WrestleMania XL
- Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Buy The Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting His Own Promotion
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had A Developmental System
- Arn Anderson On Triple H’s Creative Mind, Why WWE Never Had a TV Title