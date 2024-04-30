The F.B.I. Set for Action on TNA Countdown to Under Siege

– TNA Wrestling announced today that The F.B.I. (Guido, Zack Clyaton, and Ray Jaz) will be competing on the Countdown to Under Siege next month. Their opponents for the show will be revealed later on.

The TNA Countdown to Under Siege will sream for free on TNA+ and all TNA digital platforms. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 3. The countdown show will start at 7:30 pm EST.