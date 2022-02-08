411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: AJ Styles Talks Elimination Chamber, Lita On Having A Title Match, More

-Another episode of RAW Talk is upon us. Shameless plug as you can find my Retro Review of In Hour House: Final Four here. Forgotten classin the Main Event as Austin/Bret/Vader/Take tore the house down. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be our special guest this week.

-Headlines: Academic Bowl was won by RK-Bro to net them a RAW Tag Title match. Lita and Becky had a face-off and Lita got the better of this exchange. Elimination Chamber will see 6 women compete to see who gets the RAW Woman’s Title shot at WrestleMania. No word yet on who the mystery entrant will be yet.

-They throw to highlights of AJ Styles win over Damian Priest. On one hand AJ needs the win going into Elimination Chamber, but Priest has started eating some losses recently.

-AJ Styles is backstage with Sarah Schreiber and he mentions he beat a Champion tonight so he can do it again. AJ talks about his experience in the Chamber and how it is different each time and it all depends on when you have to enter the match.

-JBL joins the show and intentionally gets Camp’s name wrong while also flirting with Jackie. Can’t blame him. He calls AJ Styles this generation’s Shawn Michaels. He also feels Priest is a cornerstone of WWE’s future. Next week AJ gets a US Title Match with Priest. JBL mentions being in one Chamber match and he saw Umaga walk across the grate barefoot and it hurt him, so he knew he was screwed. For Priest he is fighting AJ Styles for a Championship during WrestleMania season. Jackie asks JBL who he likes in the Chamber and he is rolling with Bobby Lashley.

-Bianca Belair and Lita will be our other guests this week.

-Back with Liv vs Doudrop and I just reviewed a match between the two last week on Main Event that Liv won. Well, Doudrop got the tonight and I guess they also had a match taped for this week’s Main Event as well. Jack and Camp discuss!

-Next we get footage from Bianca Belair vs. Nikki A.S.H and both of these women are in the Chamber as well. Depending who the mystery person is, Bianca should be the favorite.

-Bianca is backstage and says her confidence is at an all time high. She says Nikki is tough, but she is the toughest, roughest, and strongest. Bianca is ready to it all back again and apparently we can’t spell WrestleMania with out EST. You always can’t spell it with MAN either, so Becky should be good. NIA is also in there, so perhaps Jaxx is the mystery opponent. Probably not, but I was having fun searching for hidden words.

-Back with Becky/Lita discussion. Camp mentions there is a friendship between the two and this match means a lot to Becky. We see the brawl between the two as Lita fights back, hits the Twist of Fate and then the moonsault.

-Sarah is with Lita and she says that it is crazy that she is back in this position. She didn’t plan for this and it is like wearing an old shoe. Lita mentions Becky caught her good with one of the punches and they are going to bring it to each other.

-JBL is back and Jackie asks if Becky has to beat someone like Lita before she can claim to be a GOAT. JBL agrees as at some point you have to beat the old champion. He thinks all the pressure is on Becky and the longer this match goes the better it is for Lita. Camp agrees as Lita loses she is still a Hall of Famer and if Becky loses she has to pick up the pieces right before WrestleMania. JBL believes that Becky is letting Lita live rent free in her head. He goes back to Becky needing to finish this quick as the longer it goes the more it will get in Becky’s head that she is facing a legend and someone she looked up to. Jackie calls JBL spicy again which continues that running gag between the two of them.

-Brock Lesnar will be live on RAW next week. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Just another episode of RAW Talk.