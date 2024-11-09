411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.08.24 – The Street Profits Are Focused on Tag Gold, Plus More!

-Quite an eventful SmackDown this evening. Let’s get to it!

-We start with how SmackDown closed: THE ORIGINAL BLOODLINE REUNITED! The world is healing!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. Megan doesn’t officially announce the War Games Match, but basically confirms it. I am intrigued that Solo asked for a 5 on 5 match when he thought he had Sami. I assume that was just a smokescreen and we are getting 4 on 4.

-We go to earlier in the show where Sami Zayn tells Roman Reigns the kick to the face at Crown Jewel was not on purpose. Roman wants nothing to do with Sami and just wants to get to Solo. Sami thanks Jey and takes his leave.

-To the video as Randy Orton and Kevin Owens had another brawl and KEVIN OWENS HITS A PILEDRIVER. Just amazing here as one piledriver was treated as a career killer because you don’t ever see them in the WWE. I think the last one was Punk/Cena on RAW unless someone in NXT snuck one in somewhere. This was fantastic and they crowd treated it as a killer move. I like to think Jerry Lawler was somewhere watching with a giant smile on his face.

-Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to come. Also, Naomi, and The Street Profits!

-Elimination Chamber: Toronto! Rogers Centre! Sweet! Curious how many they can get in there for a lower tier PPV.

-Nick Aldis finally introduces the long-rumored Women’s United States Championship. I am curious how long before Pearce introduces a Women’s IC Title on RAW?

-Chelsea Green and Piper are backstage and Chelsea would be a fantastic US Champion! Piper refers to it as a belt which is nice to here. They both think it would look great around their waist and Chelsea is just beaming thinking about the belt.

-To the video as Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair get a win over Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Candice and Naomi get involved as Tiffany lets Nia down again after Candice tried to help. Bianca pins Tiffany to pick up the victory.

-Next week Nia defends her Title against Naomi.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Naomi to discuss next week. She is focused on Friday but here are Jade and Bianca. They want Naomi with them on RAW Monday and offer to fly her our first class. They celebrate as they leave.

-The Street Profits up next!

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns this December! They released new tickets for the show. Going to make a ton of money.

-To the video as The MCMG continue to roll since debuting on SmackDown. They get a win over A Town Down Under.

-Byron is backstage with The Street Profits and B-Fab. Dawkins has to be bummed after his Bengals got robbed last night against Baltimore. Ford references Lashley by noting they joined with another person, who left to do his own thing. They have been smiling acting like everything is okay but it has not been. Next week it’s on everything: their mama, the hood, and God. They have no Plan B as it is all down to Plan A. Dawkins: Championships or Bust! Sounds like my Niners! B-Fab throws her name out there for the Women’s United States Championship. Good stuff here as a pissed off and focused Profits are great.

-Back to where we stated as Solo challenges Roman and his team to WarGames. Solo says he has five as he thinks Sami is on his side. Here’s Sami to watch as Roman and The Usos get beaten down by the New Bloodline. Sami teases kicking Roman in the face, but takes Solo’s head off. Roman with a spear and then we get what we have been waiting for: THE ORIGINAL BLOODLINE REUNITE!

-Megan Morant closes things and we are out this week.