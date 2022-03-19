A-Kid On When He Learned He Was Facing Kushida In WWE NXT Debut

A-Kid picked up a win over Kushida in his WWE NXT debut this week, and the NXT UK alumnus revealed when he found out about the match. The former NXT UK Heritage Champion appeared on WWE’s Spanish show El Brunch de WWE and noted that he found out at the exact same time as everyone else.

“I will start with how I learned about it, as it was when everyone else learned about it,” he said (per Fightful). “I knew I was coming to NXT 2.0 because I had been told that I was going to be here and I already had the tickets purchased, but then I saw that promo where Kushida is watching the video package and he’s talking about he could be better than me or not and that he had to prove it.”

He continued, “Right there is where I started to get excited because Kushida is a hero. He is a person I had admired all my life, and someone whom I would love to be in the ring with, but I wasn’t sure if he was going to be my first opponent and when they (NXT 2.0) confirmed it, it was all I had in my mind. I started to train only for Kushida and I was over the moon to debut with someone like that, especially in front of a crowd. I did not expect that reaction and it seemed like everyone was excited for me being there and, honestly, it was really special.”

The win earned A-Kid a match with Grayson Waller next week for a spot in the NXT North American Championship ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.