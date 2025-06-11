wrestling / News
Abadon Announces Free Agency: ‘Let’s Fill Some Dates’
June 11, 2025
– Former AEW wrestler Abadon confirmed their free agency earlier today via social media. Abadon wrote, “Officially a free agent! Let’s fill some dates!”
As previously reported, Abadon recently announced their AEW exit with their contract expiring in June.
Officially a free agent!
Let's fill some dates!
— Abadon_X (@abadon_x13) June 11, 2025
