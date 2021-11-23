Acey Romero Recalls Wrestle House Experience In Impact, Talks How Filming Came Together

Acey Romero was recently interviewed on the Limitless Wrestling podcast, and one of the topics he discussed was his experience on Impact Wrestling’s Wrestle House last year. As noted, Wrestle House will make its return on this week’s edition of Impact on AXS TV.

When discussing the creative process behind the concept, Romero revealed the filming schedule and his enjoyment of participating in it (via Fightful):

“It was a lot of fun. We shot everything in two days. All of the wrestling matches were shot on the same day. It was probably like 95 degrees in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Everything was filmed outside where it was this WrestleMania style, high up. We would do that and then one day we’d film all the talking scenes. It was very cool, cool that I got to show a different side of my personality. The whole process was awesome. I got to do my first ever cinematic wrestling match. That took four hours. Four hours to film that and the segment was like nine minutes on TV. It was a lot of stop-start and we would film different angles. It was a chore, but it was cool because we weren’t wrestling in front of fans anyway, so at that point we were the only ones doing something different on TV.”

Romero was granted his release from Impact in early October.