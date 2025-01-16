– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, rapper Action Bronson discussed a potential return to wrestling and even appearing in WWE, noting Bad Bunny, who has worked multiple matches in WWE, and Travis Scott who he has history with. Travis Scott recently made an appearance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. Bronson claimed that Bunny and Scott don’t know how to wrestle like him. Bronson also stated that he threw “a little lure” to “Stamford.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Action Bronson on potentially going to WWE: “Bad Bunny? Come on. Travis [Scott]. We have history. These motherf***ers don’t know how to wrestle. I wrestled. I sold out the motherf***ing Arthur Ashe Stadium. I was ready to frog splash off the top, but they didn’t want to take the bump. They didn’t want to take the face-buster. I got all kinds of videos.”

On potentially going to WWE: “I threw a little lure out there.”

On possibly wrestling again in GCW or elsewhere: “I need the lights. I need the lights. I’m not trying to get shards of glass in my neck and shit like that, bro. I’ve been to one of those deathmatches in Japan. That shit’s crazy. It queases me out when I see those lightbulbs bring crashed onto people’s heads. I can’t imagine that fucking feeling. I went backstage and I saw one of the guys, his back was demolished. It’s not fire. I’d rather see some hurricanranas.”

Action Bronson previously teamed with Hook at AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2022, beating the team of the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.