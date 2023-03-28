Adam Cole Excited For In-Ring Return on Dynamite, Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle

Adam Cole makes his in-ring return for the first time in months on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he’s very much looking forward to the bout. Cole faces Daniel Garcia on the show, and he recently spoke with The Pop Break about his return to the ring and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On making his return to the ring on Dynamite: “As far as March 29th goes, I could not be more elated and excited to get back into the ring. It’s my dream, this is all I have ever wanted to do since I was nine and I am very proud of the career that I have had, but in a lot of ways I haven’t even hit my prime yet in my opinion. I feel as if I have 10-15 more years in the ring. I am very thankful that I have been given this second chance in a lot of different ways. March 29th I am going to be a wreck.”

On his goals going forward: “Objectively, when I look at the roster because I do believe so many men and women are firing on all cylinders right now the roster is so stacked. When I think about the time that I spent in AEW, which actually before this injury happened, not that much time has gone by. There is so much talent and so many people that I want to step in the ring with. You look at a lot of the young talent that AEW has. I would like to wrestle guys like Jungle Boy again, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and the list goes on and on of people that I want to step into the ring with. So to answer your question besides becoming AEW World Heavyweight Champion I just want to wrestle some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet and we have them here in AEW.”