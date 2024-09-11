Adam Copeland Says AEW Is Putting More Emphasis On Stories, Talks Missing Out On All In

Adam Copeland believes AEW is swinging its pendulum back toward storytelling, as he noted in a new interview. Copeland spoke with AMNY for a new interview and talked about how the company is relying a bit less on “dream matches” and more on building storylines, while also discussing his having to miss out on AEW All In due to his injury. You can see highlights below:

On AEW’s shift back toward storytelling: “It feels like we’re getting more storyline emphasis because dream matches can only happen so often, and how sustainable is it? Story is always sustainable. Good story can last and last and last, and then you can always revisit it. And I look at the Hangman/Swerve story and I’ve just loved watching the slow progression.”

On missing out on All In due to his injury: “I was pretty pumped about Wembley, I’ve never performed there. I grew up watching Queen and the Foo Fighters, just like all of these massive concerts, and then just the feel — I was pretty pumped about that. That is one that I loved watching, but it was also difficult at times to watch. Arthur Ashe I have never performed there either so I am missing out on that one too. But more than anything, I just want to get back and contribute.”