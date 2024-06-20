– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, AEW star Adam Copeland recalled an awkward incident where a fan asked him for an autograph while he was in the stall of a bathroom. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I distinctly remember this one guy coming up to me, I had just flown in or something, I was meeting a couple of buddies at Perkins. I had to hit the head, so I go in there and I’m in a stall and a dude reaches a piece of paper under me and I just thought, ‘Man, if you could pick a worse time, I don’t know what it would be.’ I so badly just wanted to stomp on the paper and piss on it but I’m like, nope, I’m not gonna do that. I’ll sign it but I also got to give him a PSA that this is not the way to go about things.”

Adam Copeland is currently recovering from a broken leg injury he suffered last month at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.