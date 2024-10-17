wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Pays Tribute To Former ROH COO Joe Koff
As previously reported, former ROH COO Joe Koff passed away earlier this week at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer. In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce added his own tribute to the several that have already been shared.
He wrote: “Godspeed, Joe Koff. When circumstances made it impossible for me to return to ROH as commentator, Joe paid me for every date I’d agreed to. He didn’t have to. I never had a cross word or bad experience with him. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir.”
Godspeed, Joe Koff. When circumstances made it impossible for me to return to ROH as commentator, Joe paid me for every date I’d agreed to. He didn’t have to. I never had a cross word or bad experience with him. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GRVoWtGUK4
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals His Reaction to Gunther Mentioning Goldberg on WWE Raw in Calgary
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win