Adam Pearce Pays Tribute To Former ROH COO Joe Koff

As previously reported, former ROH COO Joe Koff passed away earlier this week at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer. In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce added his own tribute to the several that have already been shared.

He wrote: “Godspeed, Joe Koff. When circumstances made it impossible for me to return to ROH as commentator, Joe paid me for every date I’d agreed to. He didn’t have to. I never had a cross word or bad experience with him. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir.”