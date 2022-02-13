Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash Announced for TERMINUS II

– TERMINUS has confirmed a new one-on-one matchup for TERMINUS II set for later this month. Adam Priest will face Invictus Khash at the event.

The card is slated for February 24 in Atlanta Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Also advertised for the show: Josh Alexander, Baron Black, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.