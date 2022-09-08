wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk, Omega, Young Bucks Removed From Dynamite Opening Video, Westside Gunn Performs Daniel Garcia’s Theme
September 7, 2022 | Posted by
– The opening video for this week’s AEW Dynamite was short a few conspicuous individuals in CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. As PWInsider reports, the four men — all of whom were reportedly involved in the backstage altercation that followed the All Out media scrum — were removed from the opening video for Wednesday’s show.
– Rapper Westside Gunn performed Daniel Garcia’s entrance ahead of his match with Wheeler Yuta in the AEW Dynamite main event. Garcia defeated Yuta to claim the ROH Pure Championship.
Been waiting my whole life for this 🤲🏽 #4THROPE and NEEEEEEEW @ringofhonor pure Champion @GarciaWrestling 🔥🔥🔥 #BUFFALOKIDS https://t.co/12vDxnaUiD
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 8, 2022
