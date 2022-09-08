AEW News: CM Punk, Omega, Young Bucks Removed From Dynamite Opening Video, Westside Gunn Performs Daniel Garcia’s Theme

– The opening video for this week’s AEW Dynamite was short a few conspicuous individuals in CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. As PWInsider reports, the four men — all of whom were reportedly involved in the backstage altercation that followed the All Out media scrum — were removed from the opening video for Wednesday’s show.

– Rapper Westside Gunn performed Daniel Garcia’s entrance ahead of his match with Wheeler Yuta in the AEW Dynamite main event. Garcia defeated Yuta to claim the ROH Pure Championship.