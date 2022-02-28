wrestling / News

AEW Announces Debut In Los Angeles

February 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that it will make its debut in Los Angeles at The Forum on Wednesday, June 1. This will be a taping of AEW Dynamite. This comes on the heels of an announcement earlier today that the company will have a live AEW Rampage on June 3 in Ontario, CA. Tickets for both events go on sale on March 11.

