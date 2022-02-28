AEW Announces Debut In Los Angeles

All Elite Wrestling has announced that it will make its debut in Los Angeles at The Forum on Wednesday, June 1. This will be a taping of AEW Dynamite. This comes on the heels of an announcement earlier today that the company will have a live AEW Rampage on June 3 in Ontario, CA. Tickets for both events go on sale on March 11.

Witness the fallout from #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE as #AEWDynamite makes its California debut at the historic @TheForum on Wednesday June 1. Tickets (starting at $30+fees) go on sale NEXT Friday Mar. 11 at 10am local time 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/64N3S0gNMS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2022