AEW Announces Jon Huber Legacy Foundation Non-Profit

AEW has announced the formation of a non-profit that will honor the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee. The company announced on Wednesday that they Amanda and Chris Huber, the wife and brother of the late AEW star, have created the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation which will provide support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations. The Foundation will select a group of creative individuals starting in 2022 to support with resources, connections, practical skills, and direct funding. The announcement notes that:

The cohort will meet throughout the year to learn from experts in areas including business planning, artist management, public relations, brand management, finances, and IP law. These skills and connections will help them provide for their families while also helping them pursue their dreams.

“Jon almost gave up on his dream of wrestling because of his family,” said Amanda Huber, “But he got the call to move up to WWE while we were in the hospital with our first child. I can’t think of a better way of honoring his commitment to family and his career than to help other people who are facing the same dilemma.”

“Many artists and wrestlers are never taught how to manage their finances, investments, and assets in a way to make sure their family is secure,” said Chris Huber, “Like our father, Jon always wanted to make sure he was making decisions that were the right decision not only for his career, but also for his family.”

The first application round will be announced in early 2022. As previously noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which takes place in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, will be dedicated to his memory.

You can find out more information about the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation here.