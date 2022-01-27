wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Trashes Cleveland On AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander Chases Off Leyla Hirsch
January 26, 2022
– Britt Baker decided to take some potshots at the city of Cleveland (and the Browns) on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of Baker insulting the city during her Dynamite promo:
The #AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/bqwC51jOPl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
– Leyla Hirsch attacked Red Velvet after defeating her on AEW Dynamite, only to have Kris Statlander run out to make the save as you can see below:
.@LegitLeyla counters Red Velvet's attack and gets the pin!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/AFveRhloFW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
