AEW News: Britt Baker Trashes Cleveland On AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander Chases Off Leyla Hirsch

January 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Britt Baker decided to take some potshots at the city of Cleveland (and the Browns) on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the clip below of Baker insulting the city during her Dynamite promo:

– Leyla Hirsch attacked Red Velvet after defeating her on AEW Dynamite, only to have Kris Statlander run out to make the save as you can see below:

