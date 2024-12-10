AEW Collision Rating & Audience Rebound From Previous Week’s Early Episode

AEW Collision returned to its normal timeslot over the weekend, and its ratings and audience numbers rose as a result. Saturday’s episode scored a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 278,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 133.3% and 93.1% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 144,000 for the episode that aired at 4 PM ET.

While up from the week before, the episode was still down from the last episode in the normal timeslot which was on November 16th. That episode did a 0.11 demo rating and 356,000 viewers. Saturday’s show was the lowest for a regular timeslot ep since the October 5th episode, which garnered a 0.05 and 269,000 viewers opposite WWE Bad Blood.

Collision is averaging a 0.114 demo rating and 381,000 viewers in 2024 to date.