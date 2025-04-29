– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has details on the ratings and viewership for last weekend’s AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza broadcast. Last Saturday’s episode aired on TNT following the NBA playoffs, so the episode got a huge lead-in from NBA programming.

The Playoff Palooza edition of Collision averaged 707,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the previous week’s episode, which aired on Thursday, April 17. The last non-preempted Saturday broadcast of Collision averaged 455,000 viewers for the live April 12 broadcast.

This looks to be the highest audience for AEW Collision since July 2023, shortly after the program’s debut. It’s highest-drawing audience for Collision since the July 29, 2023 broadcast, which averaged 739,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza drew a 0.21 rating, increasing from the 0.08 rating for the previous week.

This means last week’s AEW Collision also outdrew last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which averaged 521,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Playoff Palooza was also simulcast on Max. Viewership data for Max is not available.