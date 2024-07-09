– Wrestlenomics has the television ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last Saturday’s show was forced to go head-to-head against WWE Money in the Bank 2024, which aired live on Peacock.

Collision averaged 306,000 viewers for Saturday, July 6. Viewership saw a 27% decrease from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 422,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. AEW Collision drew an average 0.08 rating. The key demo rating dipped from the 0.12 rating for the previous week.

This is the second-lowest viewership figure ever for Collision. The episode of Collision that aired head-to-head against the Royal Rumble drew an average 300,000 viewers.