AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Rise Again for Latest Episode

– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings figures for last Saturday’s (Aug. 17) edition of AEW Collision. Numbers were up again for last Saturday’s show, which aired live on TNT.

Last Saturday’s show averaged 406,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 10% from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 370,000 viewers.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key ratings demo. AEW Collision drew an average 0.13 rating. The number rose from the August 10 episode, which drew an average 0.11 rating in the same key demo.

Collision finished at No. 16 in the rankings for cable original programming on Saturday. NFL preseason on NFL Network took the two top spots in the rankings. The UFC 305 pay-per-view prelims airing at 8:00 pm EST on ESPN finished at No. 3 in the rankings with 970,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating in the key demo. The 7:21 UFC prelims averaged 803,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the key demo. That broadcast finished at No. 6 in the rankings.