– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Collision returned to its regular Saturday night timeslot on September 14. The show had aired on Friday a week earlier due to AEW All Out 2024 being held on Saturday, September 7, putting the show directly head-to-head against WWE SmackDown. The show was also taped last week and aired via tape delay on TNT.

The TNT broadcast averaged 268,000 viewers. The average audience rose 71% from the 157,000 viewers for the pre-All Out episode on Friday. For comparison, the last Saturday episode that aired two weeks ago averaged 289,000 viewers. Wrestlenomics reports that the 268,000 viewers mark the lowest average viewing audience for a non-preempted episode in Collision’s broadcast history.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Collision drew an average 0.08 rating. The rating increased from the 0.04 rating in the same key demo for the Friday, September 6 broadcast. This is now the second-lowest key demo rating for Collision for a non-preempted episode.

Collision finished No. 7 in the rankings for Saturday cable original programming. AEW’s main broadcast competition was multiple college football games airing on broadcast TV and cable.