AEW Continental Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Kyle Fletcher on this week’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Okada will defend his title against Fletcher on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS, is:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

* PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly