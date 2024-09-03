wrestling / News
AEW Continental Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Kyle Fletcher on this week’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Okada will defend his title against Fletcher on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS, is:
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher
* PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly
TOMORROW
Milwaukee, WI
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS @AEW Continental Title
Kazuchika Okada vs Kyle Fletcher
After winning an instant classic vs Tomohiro Ishii on #AEWCollision, @KyleFletcherPro challenges AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/r8d6pR8sn2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Names His Pick for Best Wrestler in the World Right Now
- Kevin Nash Recalls Memories of Sid Vicious, Sid’s Friendship With Scott Hall
- Note On Backstage Reactions To WWE Having Lighter House Show Schedule
- Cody Rhodes Says Fans Would Be More Angry If They Knew The Real WWE WrestleMania 40 Plan For Him