– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the fallout from Saturday’s AEW All Out 2024 event. Numbers were up overall compared to last week’s go-home episode before All Out.

AEW Dynamite averaged 716,000 viewers for the September 11 broadcast. Viewership was up by 8% compared to the 660,000 viewers for last week’s show. In the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite drew a 0.21 rating. The rating was up from last week’s 0.19 rating in the same key demo.

Programming Insider reports that Dynamite finished second in the ratings for original programming on Wednesday behind only the MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs drew an average 0.33 rating in the key demo and 728,000 viewers on MTV. The total viewership for the VMAs across all networks was 4.08 million viewers.