Eric Bischoff Believes The Mortis Character Could Have Printed Money In WWE

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the “Blood Runs Cold” angle from WCW, featuring characters like Mortis and Glacier. He stated that while the timing was wrong in WCW, the concept would have been a massive success in WWE during the early 1990s. You can check out some highlights below:

On the concept: “If that idea would have been executed 18 months prior to the NWO, I think it would have been — it might not have been a home run, but it would have been a double, maybe a triple, for sure. In terms of licensing and merchandising, if we would have had a platform like Nitro… I think if, as long as we’re playing hypotheticals here, if Nitro would have happened say in 1994. Had this idea been developed and ready for the big stage where we were doing 5 million, 6 million viewers every Monday Night against WWE? I think this idea, the ‘Blood Runs Cold’ idea, would have been a monster.

“If the Blood Runs Cold idea — even exactly as it was presented in WCW — would have taken place in WWE say in 1992, 1993, 1994? It would have printed money. But because of the timing — part of it obviously the NWO, because that kind of changed the audience’s appetite quite a bit almost overnight. Relatively speaking, it felt like overnight. But had that thing happened, had the Blood Runs Cold idea happened in WWE [in] like I said, ’93, ’94? It would have made a lot of money because they had the licensing in place. WCW didn’t.”

On Kanyon being his best character: “I mean, yeah. The other characters served a purpose, or at least we attempted to serve a purpose. So I loved it, and it was an excellent character. It checked every single box we could have hoped to check except for the part where people really got into it. But the Kanyon character I liked because there was more creative flexibility in it. You could do more with a talking character. You could do more with someone who you could identify with and relate to, good or bad. So I like the Kanyon character better.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.