Kevin Nash On How His Starrcade ’98 Title Reign Should Have Played Out

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about how his WCW World Title reign should have progressed after he defeated Goldberg at Starrcade ’98, had the infamous “Fingerpoke of Doom” not occurred. You can check out some highlights below:

On how it should’ve played out: “Man, I would have like to have a run as a babyface. Man, I wasn’t ready when I was f**king Diesel. I wasn’t ready to be a babyface. Things were still hot then.”

On who his run would have ended with if it had been longer: “I mean, a lot of guys, Dallas [Page] was up and running then. Scott Steiner, that was kind of during where he started to turn. But the only way to do that would give it back to Bill in a babyface match. Which they should — I mean, I could have just beaten him, and it had been clean. And because we could have had a trilogy, we could have gotten three out of that, beat me in he second one, I could put him over in the third.”

On if he felt ending Goldberg’s streak was the right call: “I mean, people say whatever they want to. Obviously, I didn’t do it to == we just wanted to get the belt off of Bill.”

