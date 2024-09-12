AEW News: Mariah May Asks Mina Shirakawa To Come Back On Dynamite, HOOK Challenges Roderick Strong

Mariah May says that something is missing in her AEW Women’s World Title reign and wants Mina Shirakawa to come back. May has been postponing her Women’s World Championship Celebration since she won the title at ALl In, and she cut a promo on tonight’s show after she fended off Queen Aminata in a Title Eliminator match.

May said that something or someone was missing and then asked Shirakawa to come back, as you can see below:

Will Mariah May EVER have her #AEW Women's World Championship Celebration? Who or what is missing? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayX | @MinaShirakawa pic.twitter.com/bgTCgCLVhc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024

– HOOK laid out a challenge to Roderick Strong on this week’s Dynamite. HOOK cut a promo on Wednesday’s show saying that he lost respect for Strong when the Undisputed Kingdom attacked him after a match, and challenged Strong to face him.