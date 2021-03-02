AEW Announces Match Change For This Week’s Dynamite, Matt Hardy & Marq Quen To Take On Hangman Page & John Silver

AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of Dynamite. After originally promoting a 10-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 taking on The Dark Order, Tony Khan has made a switch.

Hardy will now team with Marq Quen in a tag team match against Hangman Page and John Silver, with Khan hinting on Twitter that he had a “long talk with a good friend” before announcing the swap.

In the official announcement from AEW, Hardy explained how he played a role in convincing Khan that putting him in the ring with Page before Revolution was the right move.

I just had a long talk with a good friend & I’m going to make a significant change to one of the matches for #AEWDynamite tomorrow night Live on @tntdrama! An announcement will be coming soon. Thank you very much to you great fans who support @AEW & all pro wrestling & wrestlers! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021

Matt Hardy doesn’t want to wait for #AEWRevolution on PPV this Sunday, March 7 to fight @theAdamPage, so he’s asked @TonyKhan for a match with Hangman TOMORROW! Tony’s booked a huge tag match for #AEWDynamite tomorrow night at 8/7c on TNT, Hardy/@Marq_Quen v. Hangman/John Silver! pic.twitter.com/ou6Ji0Nq5R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021

Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Dynamite:

* Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet

* AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Final: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami

* AEW Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s 10

* Matt Hardy & Marq Quen vs. John Silver & Hangman Page

* Tully Blanchard & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Jurassic Express (Mark Stunt, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus)

* Chris Jericho & MJF hold a press conference