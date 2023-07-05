– As previously reported, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London next month has sold up to 74,888. With the amazing attendance number, The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens is throwing it to fans in the UK for setting a Guinness World Record for what he wants to be the largest group scissor of all time.

Anthony Bowens wrote, “Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor? ✂️✂️✂️ @AEW” You can check out his tweet that he posted below:

Hey UK, maybe we should set a Guinness Book of Records for largest group scissor? ✂️✂️✂️ @AEW https://t.co/bLBtn3K3zP — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) July 4, 2023

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is back in Canada for AEW this week, and she celebrated by getting some coffee at Tim Hortons in Canada:

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s edition of Dynamite. He wrote, “I hope you all had a great holiday! It may not feel like Wednesday, but TODAY is WEDNESDAY! That means TONIGHT live on TBS, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!

@KennyOmegamanX’s first Dynamite singles bout in his home country, aiming for payback vs WheelerYuta, + much more TONIGHT!”