AEW News: Chris Jericho Needs Stitches Following This Week’s Dynamite, Highlights From AEW Countdown

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite 10-2-19

– Chris Jericho required seven stitches following the weigh-in segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WWE shared a picture noting that Jericho needed the stitches to close a wound suffered during the segment:

– AEW also posted the following Countdown to Revolution videos from tonight’s post-Dynamite special:

