AEW News: Chris Jericho Needs Stitches Following This Week’s Dynamite, Highlights From AEW Countdown
– Chris Jericho required seven stitches following the weigh-in segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WWE shared a picture noting that Jericho needed the stitches to close a wound suffered during the segment:
#LeChampion with the scars of tonight’s weigh in. #7stitches pic.twitter.com/jEgOCTuRV8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 27, 2020
– AEW also posted the following Countdown to Revolution videos from tonight’s post-Dynamite special:
