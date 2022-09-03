wrestling / News
AEW News: Countdown to All Out Extended Cut, New Acclaimed ‘Scissor Me’ Shirt, Rampage Video Highlights
September 3, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW has released the “Extended Cut” version of last night’s Countdown to All Out show:
– In the past, The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens has talked about wanting this shirt to happen, and now it’s a reality. Shop AEW now has a “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” shirt for The Acclaimed:
I just got word…it’s only been a few hours & the “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” tee is ALREADY the #1 selling shirt over the last 30 days! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED, see ya on #AEWRampage ✂️ @AEW @ShopAEW @PlatinumMax https://t.co/AfoQiSCjqY pic.twitter.com/NbrWHtzIYj
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 2, 2022
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:
