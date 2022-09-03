wrestling / News

AEW News: Countdown to All Out Extended Cut, New Acclaimed ‘Scissor Me’ Shirt, Rampage Video Highlights

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All Out Week NOW Arena Chicago Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has released the “Extended Cut” version of last night’s Countdown to All Out show:

In the past, The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens has talked about wanting this shirt to happen, and now it’s a reality. Shop AEW now has a “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” shirt for The Acclaimed:

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage:





