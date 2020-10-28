wrestling / News

AEW News: Full Gear Ticket Announcement Tomorrow, Austin Gunn Reflects On AEW Debut, A Glimpse Into The Mind of Wardlow

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear

– AEW has announced that there will be an announcement about Full Gear tickets tomorrow at 9 AM ET. Full Gear happens on November 7 at 8 PM ET at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

– In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn spoke about making his debut for AEW back in January 1.

– AEW has posted a new video online looking into the mind of Wardlow.

