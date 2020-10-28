AEW News: Full Gear Ticket Announcement Tomorrow, Austin Gunn Reflects On AEW Debut, A Glimpse Into The Mind of Wardlow

– AEW has announced that there will be an announcement about Full Gear tickets tomorrow at 9 AM ET. Full Gear happens on November 7 at 8 PM ET at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Full Gear ticket announcement will be made tomorrow at 9 am EST! Can't join us live? Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/NWPh9Q7GaM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020

– In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn spoke about making his debut for AEW back in January 1.

I created an #AEW playlist on my phone when I found out I was going to get an opportunity on January 1st this is the “description” I put under the playlist I hope everyone is out there chasing their dreams.. cause sometimes.. it can all start with a playlist 🤍@AEW pic.twitter.com/rGb4fnof2a — Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) October 27, 2020

– AEW has posted a new video online looking into the mind of Wardlow.