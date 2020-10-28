wrestling / News
AEW News: Full Gear Ticket Announcement Tomorrow, Austin Gunn Reflects On AEW Debut, A Glimpse Into The Mind of Wardlow
– AEW has announced that there will be an announcement about Full Gear tickets tomorrow at 9 AM ET. Full Gear happens on November 7 at 8 PM ET at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Full Gear ticket announcement will be made tomorrow at 9 am EST!
Can't join us live? Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/NWPh9Q7GaM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020
– In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn spoke about making his debut for AEW back in January 1.
I created an #AEW playlist on my phone when I found out I was going to get an opportunity on January 1st
this is the “description” I put under the playlist
I hope everyone is out there chasing their dreams.. cause sometimes.. it can all start with a playlist 🤍@AEW pic.twitter.com/rGb4fnof2a
— Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) October 27, 2020
– AEW has posted a new video online looking into the mind of Wardlow.
A glimpse inside the mind of 'Mr. Mayhem' Wardlow.
Watch @RealWardlow vs. @theAdamPage in the semi-finals of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament tonight on #AEWDynamite ➡️ @TNTDrama at 8e/7c.
Watch the entire episode of Road to Dynamite here ➡️ https://t.co/PJ1cCFdDon pic.twitter.com/7os4PYpiVw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2020
