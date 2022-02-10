wrestling / News
AEW News: Highlights from Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer Gets New Suzuki-gun Tracksuit, Latest Vlog From Ethan Page
February 10, 2022 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which featured the AEW debuts of Jay White and Keith Lee.
– Ethan Page has shared his latest vlog online.
– In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer revealed that he received a new Suzuki-gun tracksuit from Minoru Suzuki.
Suzuki Gun ICHIBAN always! Arigatougozaimasu @suzuki_D_minoru for the new track suit. pic.twitter.com/SCh47R6VBi
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 10, 2022
