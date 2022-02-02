wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF Gives A Prediction For Tonight’s Dynamite, This Week’s Control Center & Road to Dynamite, AEW Selling Replica Titles At WinTrust Arena

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF CM Punk AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF, shared a prediction for his match tonight with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown.

– AEW has released the Control Center and Road to Dynamite for this week’s episode online.

– AEW will be selling replicas of their World title tonight at the Dynamite and Rampage tapings in the WinTrust Arena in Chicago.

