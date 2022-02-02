wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Gives A Prediction For Tonight’s Dynamite, This Week’s Control Center & Road to Dynamite, AEW Selling Replica Titles At WinTrust Arena
– In a post on Twitter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF, shared a prediction for his match tonight with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 2, 2022
– AEW has released the Control Center and Road to Dynamite for this week’s episode online.
– AEW will be selling replicas of their World title tonight at the Dynamite and Rampage tapings in the WinTrust Arena in Chicago.
Limited Quantities Available at TOMORROW's #AEWDynamite from the @WintrustArena in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/vKWL5zNvsE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2022
