AEW News: MJF Gives A Prediction For Tonight’s Dynamite, This Week’s Control Center & Road to Dynamite, AEW Selling Replica Titles At WinTrust Arena

– In a post on Twitter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF, shared a prediction for his match tonight with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown.”

I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 2, 2022

– AEW has released the Control Center and Road to Dynamite for this week’s episode online.

– AEW will be selling replicas of their World title tonight at the Dynamite and Rampage tapings in the WinTrust Arena in Chicago.