Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: CM Punk vs. MJF For The First-Time Ever

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite happens in Chicago and will feature the first-ever match between CM Punk and MJF. It will air from the WinTrust Arena and 411 will have full live coverage. The lineup includes:

* CM Punk vs. MJF

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* The Kings of the Black Throne vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Penta El Zero M)

* Jon Moxley vs. Brian Kendrick