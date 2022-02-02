wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: CM Punk vs. MJF For The First-Time Ever

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite happens in Chicago and will feature the first-ever match between CM Punk and MJF. It will air from the WinTrust Arena and 411 will have full live coverage. The lineup includes:

* CM Punk vs. MJF
* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose
* The Kings of the Black Throne vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Penta El Zero M)
* Jon Moxley vs. Brian Kendrick

